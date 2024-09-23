HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $730.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $610.79.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $526.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.82, a PEG ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.80 and a 200-day moving average of $565.89. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in HubSpot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $8,533,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

