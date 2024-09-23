Insider Selling: CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) CFO Sells $40,448.00 in Stock

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $40,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,954.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CRGX opened at $23.85 on Monday. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGX. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after acquiring an additional 854,840 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,557,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,009,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

