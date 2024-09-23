JMP Securities Lowers Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Notable Labs Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:NTBL opened at $0.45 on Friday. Notable Labs has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Notable Labs will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Notable Labs

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment.

