John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires £6,699.34 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin bought 5,114 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £6,699.34 ($8,849.85).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Ken Gilmartin purchased 5,041 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,654.12 ($8,790.12).

On Thursday, July 18th, Ken Gilmartin acquired 3,256 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £6,674.80 ($8,817.44).

John Wood Group Price Performance

LON WG opened at GBX 130.60 ($1.73) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.76. The company has a market capitalization of £897.86 million, a PE ratio of -111.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 117.67 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.20 ($2.82).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.98) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

