Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $14.60 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.60 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.45.

MAC opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49. Macerich has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 1.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Macerich by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Macerich by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Macerich by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Macerich by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

