Morgan Stanley Trims Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Target Price to $18.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 227.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,065,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912,454 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,988,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,749,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,307,000 after acquiring an additional 982,785 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 189.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 732,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,082,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

