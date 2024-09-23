Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3348 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Neste Oyj Stock Up 0.2 %

NTOIY opened at $9.29 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

