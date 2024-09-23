Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 885 ($11.69) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NFG stock opened at GBX 434 ($5.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £437.99 million, a PE ratio of 868.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 757.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 859.79. Next 15 Group has a one year low of GBX 390 ($5.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,052 ($13.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,000.00%.

In related news, insider Helen Hunter acquired 3,235 shares of Next 15 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £14,881 ($19,657.86). Corporate insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

