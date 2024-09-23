Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $16.64 on Monday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.
About Northland Power
