Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) versus Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Critical Analysis

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $1.06 billion 0.10 -$179.95 million ($2.73) -1.07 Gryphon Digital Mining $9.48 million 2.08 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

This table compares Oportun Financial and Gryphon Digital Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gryphon Digital Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -11.66% -11.04% -1.31% Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -160.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oportun Financial and Gryphon Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Gryphon Digital Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 95.88%. Given Oportun Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.