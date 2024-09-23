Piper Sandler Cuts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $136.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.21.

NYSE:PSX opened at $129.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 792.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 263,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

