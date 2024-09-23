Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $695.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 229,144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,199,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,308,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

