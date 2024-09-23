Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PIM stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
