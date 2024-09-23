Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Q2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QTWO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,079 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,916 shares of company stock worth $3,896,644 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Q2 by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 14.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after buying an additional 235,582 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Q2 by 67.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $82.72.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. On average, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.