Raymond James Lowers NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 374.23, a quick ratio of 374.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

