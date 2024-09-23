SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $65.25

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $65.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SITC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of SITE Centers to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $58.90 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $13.92. The business had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 14,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total value of $3,217,531.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,079,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,655,317.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in SITE Centers by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,794,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,740,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3,017.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 763,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 739,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,531,000 after acquiring an additional 608,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 535,550 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

