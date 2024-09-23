Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Sells C$62,187.19 in Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total transaction of C$62,187.19.

Spin Master Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$31.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master Corp. has a one year low of C$27.52 and a one year high of C$37.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.144958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.63.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Articles

