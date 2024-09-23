Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $924,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 41.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,775 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

