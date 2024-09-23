Stifel Nicolaus Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $680.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $615.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $647.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $613.69 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $599.56 and a 200-day moving average of $581.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

