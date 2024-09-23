StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Comstock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Comstock Price Performance

Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a net margin of 230.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock

In related news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,622 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Comstock worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

