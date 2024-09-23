StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.50 and a beta of 0.14. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.