StockNews.com Downgrades Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised Omnicell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of OMCL opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter worth $104,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

