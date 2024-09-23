StockNews.com Downgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Hold

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

UGP has been the topic of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 5.4 %

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 175.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,696 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,887,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 898,600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,497.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 143,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Further Reading

