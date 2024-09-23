StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

