StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Down 1.8 %
Issuer Direct stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Issuer Direct
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.