StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 1.8 %

Issuer Direct stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $37,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 662,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,269. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 709,264 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,416.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $37,003.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 662,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,269. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,153 shares of company stock worth $444,409. 26.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

