StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TOUR stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.60. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.28.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

