T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Benchmark

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.92.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $199.44 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $135.82 and a 1-year high of $206.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,414 shares of company stock worth $107,147,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,962,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.