Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $207.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $195.00 to $207.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RL. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.35. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,470,000 after acquiring an additional 994,385 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,478,000 after purchasing an additional 528,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after buying an additional 446,097 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $61,022,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after buying an additional 322,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.