The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $120.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

EL stock opened at $85.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

