The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) to Strong-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 3.4 %

MKGAF opened at $182.55 on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $200.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.50.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck KGaA will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

