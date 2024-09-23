United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.68.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in United Airlines by 34.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in United Airlines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,046,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after buying an additional 296,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in United Airlines by 489.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.