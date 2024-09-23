Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Utz Brands Price Performance
NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.64 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.36.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Utz Brands
Insider Activity at Utz Brands
In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,352.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Utz Brands
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Onsemi Could Be Set Up For a Solid Rebound: Here’s Why
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.