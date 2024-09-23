Wells Fargo & Company Boosts KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $14.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KREF. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of KREF opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a current ratio of 392.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.05 million, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 0.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -217.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

