Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.
In other news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,128.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
