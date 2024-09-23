Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

