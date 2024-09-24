89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.14.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $754.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in 89bio by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in 89bio by 12.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in 89bio by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

