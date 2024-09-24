Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AEIS. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.89.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $101.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.27. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $119.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

