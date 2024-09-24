Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,849,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $143,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,861.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $45,500.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,849,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 288,542 shares of company stock worth $7,832,030 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

AKRO opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a current ratio of 24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of -0.26.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

