Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) and BILL (NYSE:BILL) Head-To-Head Comparison

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) and Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BILL and Alarum Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILL -2.24% 1.13% 0.49% Alarum Technologies 12.70% 54.68% 35.55%

Risk and Volatility

BILL has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarum Technologies has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

98.0% of BILL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of BILL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BILL and Alarum Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILL 1 9 11 0 2.48 Alarum Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

BILL currently has a consensus price target of $70.24, indicating a potential upside of 33.45%. Alarum Technologies has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.74%. Given Alarum Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alarum Technologies is more favorable than BILL.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BILL and Alarum Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILL $1.29 billion 4.33 -$28.88 million ($0.79) -66.62 Alarum Technologies $31.12 million 2.27 -$5.53 million ($1.47) -7.07

Alarum Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BILL. BILL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarum Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. In addition, the company's artificial intelligence enabled software provides connections between suppliers and clients. It serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. The company was formerly known as Bill.com Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BILL Holdings, Inc. in February 2023. BILL Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. It also provides privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. In addition, the company offers static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, mobile proxies, SERP data collection service, and social data collection service, as well as advertising services to enterprise customers. The company offers its products through resellers and internet service providers. It serves advertising and media companies, financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and AI recruitment market and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

