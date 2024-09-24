Analysts Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT at $26.43

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRRK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $691.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.82. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

