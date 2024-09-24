Analyzing MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) and LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and LadRx”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $8.12 million 32.15 -$84.03 million ($1.17) -3.47 LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) -0.61

LadRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LadRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 LadRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MeiraGTx and LadRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 454.19%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than LadRx.

Volatility and Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LadRx has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LadRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LadRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and LadRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -1,146.81% -152.82% -56.41% LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39%

Summary

LadRx beats MeiraGTx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About LadRx

(Get Free Report)

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.