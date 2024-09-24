BioPharma Credit (BPCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 29th

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
LON BPCR opened at GBX 0.91 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £10.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.22. BioPharma Credit has a 12 month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.88.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
