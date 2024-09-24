BMO Capital Markets Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.74.

NYSE FDX opened at $258.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

