Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Declares GBX 4.50 Dividend

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Breedon Group Stock Performance
Shares of BREE opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 412.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 394. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 302.90 ($4.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 437 ($5.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.85.
About Breedon Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Breedon Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 4 Reasons GlobalFoundries Could Be a Big Winner After Recent Lows
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.