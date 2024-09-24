Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.22 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

