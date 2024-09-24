Brokerages Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Target Price at $41.33

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.
Shares of HRMY opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $39.73.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.53 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
