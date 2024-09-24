Brokerages Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) PT at $41.22

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $39.44 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

