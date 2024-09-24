Brokerages Set Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) PT at $7.79

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.79.
STGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 1.35. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $7.50.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
