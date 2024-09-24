Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives $63.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,915 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,966,000 after buying an additional 2,030,013 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,728 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,458,000.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.56. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

