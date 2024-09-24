Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance
CMCM opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.78.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The software maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.
